Streetcar construction halfway done, but businesses still struggling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Streetcar extension to UMKC that broke ground last year is now more than halfway done but, despite the milestone, businesses along Main Street are still struggling to get customers through their door.

There’s “sidewalk closed” signs, “road closed” signs and cones that stretch for 3.5 miles.

“It’s, like, one of those things,” one person said. “Short-term pain for long-term gain.”

“Are we able to make it another year?” a manager of a bakery wondered.

It’s a question that’s looming over several businesses that sit along Main Street.

Enchante Bakery opened seven months ago. They said business was on the rise, then came streetcar construction.

“We thought since everybody knows about it, it won’t impact us as much,” said Karly Gibbs, the manager. “We have watched in the last two months our sales have dropped 50%.”

Main Street businesses rely on foot traffic, street parking and easy access to their shops. That’s something they’ve struggled with for over a year now.

The project is now 54% complete, but businesses like Enchante don’t know how much longer they can wait.

“It’s, like, another week out and another week out,” Gibbs said. “The projects that should have been done aren’t getting done as fast.”

“There is no question that, during construction, it’s a big challenge,” said Kevin Klinkenberg.

Klinkenberg is the executive director for Midtown KC Now. Their mission is to improve Midtown. He said he’s been in talks with the surrounding businesses that are concerned and sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re nothing but optimistic about what it’s going to do,” Klinkenberg said. “It’s really going to transform Main Street. But, I think the spillover will affect several blocks in every direction.”

He thinks it’s going to be great for Midtown.

Even customers said they are staying optimistic.

“I want to support the businesses in Kansas City that make it great,” one person said. “If that means a little bit more effort and a little harder to find parking with construction, you do it.”

The streetcar construction is expected to be completed and ready to ride in 2025.

