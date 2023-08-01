Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Streetcar construction halfway done, but businesses still struggling

The KC Streetcar extension to UMKC are still struggling to get customers through their door.
By Jiani Navarro
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Streetcar extension to UMKC that broke ground last year is now more than halfway done but, despite the milestone, businesses along Main Street are still struggling to get customers through their door.

There’s “sidewalk closed” signs, “road closed” signs and cones that stretch for 3.5 miles.

“It’s, like, one of those things,” one person said. “Short-term pain for long-term gain.”

“Are we able to make it another year?” a manager of a bakery wondered.

It’s a question that’s looming over several businesses that sit along Main Street.

Enchante Bakery opened seven months ago. They said business was on the rise, then came streetcar construction.

“We thought since everybody knows about it, it won’t impact us as much,” said Karly Gibbs, the manager. “We have watched in the last two months our sales have dropped 50%.”

Main Street businesses rely on foot traffic, street parking and easy access to their shops. That’s something they’ve struggled with for over a year now.

The project is now 54% complete, but businesses like Enchante don’t know how much longer they can wait.

“It’s, like, another week out and another week out,” Gibbs said. “The projects that should have been done aren’t getting done as fast.”

“There is no question that, during construction, it’s a big challenge,” said Kevin Klinkenberg.

Klinkenberg is the executive director for Midtown KC Now. Their mission is to improve Midtown. He said he’s been in talks with the surrounding businesses that are concerned and sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re nothing but optimistic about what it’s going to do,” Klinkenberg said. “It’s really going to transform Main Street. But, I think the spillover will affect several blocks in every direction.”

He thinks it’s going to be great for Midtown.

Even customers said they are staying optimistic.

“I want to support the businesses in Kansas City that make it great,” one person said. “If that means a little bit more effort and a little harder to find parking with construction, you do it.”

The streetcar construction is expected to be completed and ready to ride in 2025.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Potential witness found dead in case of Timothy Haslett, man charged with rape and kidnapping
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: ‘Could take weeks’ until charge is issued in crash that killed SMNW student

Latest News

The KC Streetcar extension to UMKC that broke ground last year is now more than halfway done,...
Aiming for streetcar business rebound
Photo by KCTV5 Viewer Tamara Edwards
KCTV5 Viewer-Submitted Weather Photos
Generic.
RESOURCE: Find a cooling center in your area
Members of the community gathered at the intersection of 63rd street and The Paseo Sunday night...
Members of community gather to remember 13-year-old who died after getting hit by a car