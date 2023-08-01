Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Some flyers to face new requirement beginning this month

The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in window opens at no additional cost.(Frontier Airlines)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travelers flying out of Kansas City International Airport, and other airports across the country will need to allow a little more time to get to the airport if they choose to fly Frontier Airlines.

The airline announced travelers will be required to check-in at least 60 minutes prior to flight departure. Anyone who arrives at check-in with less time before a flight will have to catch a later Frontier flight.

The change will take place Aug. 16.

Frontier now offers monthly All-You-Can-Fly Pass

Frontier says the change is to help with delays and other issues.

“We continue to be committed to getting you and your bags to your destination without interruption,” Frontier tweeted.

The change follows requirements other airlines already have in place.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Potential witness found dead in case of Timothy Haslett, man charged with rape and kidnapping
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: ‘Could take weeks’ until charge is issued in crash that killed SMNW student

Latest News

FILE — The lawsuit alleges discrimination based on a student’s transgender status, sex...
Transgender student was denied use of girls’ restroom at Platte County High School, lawsuit states
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
Travelers can ‘GoWild!’ with this all-you-can-fly monthly pass
Joseph Krause
Jayhawk lineman suspended following threats made at Anderson complex
Severe weather remains threat for Tuesday evening as heat advisory persists
Severe weather remains threat for Tuesday evening as heat advisory persists