Some flyers to face new requirement beginning this month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travelers flying out of Kansas City International Airport, and other airports across the country will need to allow a little more time to get to the airport if they choose to fly Frontier Airlines.

The airline announced travelers will be required to check-in at least 60 minutes prior to flight departure. Anyone who arrives at check-in with less time before a flight will have to catch a later Frontier flight.

The change will take place Aug. 16.

Frontier says the change is to help with delays and other issues.

“We continue to be committed to getting you and your bags to your destination without interruption,” Frontier tweeted.

The change follows requirements other airlines already have in place.

