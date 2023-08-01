Aging & Style
Silent Push to 911: AT&T launches new school safety solution

Expected to help school districts better protect their students and faculty.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new safety solution is making its way to schools across the country as students prepare for the new year. AT&T is teaming up with FirstNet and Intrado to help school districts better protect their students and faculty in the event of an emergency.

“We have a wearable device that has a direct connection to 911.” Matt Walsh, AT&T’s Assistant Vice President said. “If you are a schoolteacher, administrator, or bus driver you can push and hold down the button and the device immediately makes a call to 911.”

The lightweight panic button for staff can also silently notify campus-wide personnel via haptic vibration.

“It works inside and outside the school like a field trip,” Walsh said. “It stays charged throughout the semester.”

The new solution is also comprised of The FirstNet Certified Intrado Safety Shield mobile app. The app includes a silent panic alarm, secure 2-way faculty chat, and digitized emergency response plans.

“We think we are really uniquely positioned to be able to provide a very safe and secure solution for schools. We’re really excited to be able to serve the public in that way,” Walsh said.

