Shots fired outside kill man inside home early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday morning just after 3 am Kansas City Police officers were called to the 6000 block of Indiana on calls of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a man shot inside a house and emergency responders declared him dead a short time later.

Police say three adults were inside when the shots were fired from outside the home but only one man was struck and killed.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are processing the scene and canvassing for witnesses at this time.

If anyone has any information or saw anything they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

