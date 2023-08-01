Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Shots fired outside kill man inside home early Tuesday morning

Shots fired outside kill man inside home early Tuesday morning
By Julia Scammahorn and Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday morning just after 3 am Kansas City Police officers were called to the 6000 block of Indiana on calls of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a man shot inside a house and emergency responders declared him dead a short time later.

Police say three adults were inside when the shots were fired from outside the home but only one man was struck and killed.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are processing the scene and canvassing for witnesses at this time.

If anyone has any information or saw anything they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Potential witness found dead in case of Timothy Haslett, man charged with rape and kidnapping
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: ‘Could take weeks’ until charge is issued in crash that killed SMNW student
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp

Latest News

Shots fired outside kill man inside home early Tuesday morning
Shots fired outside kill man inside home early Tuesday morning
On Tuesday morning, people who completed an appeal will be lining up at W. 14th Street and...
What happens after filing a Jackson County assessment appeal?
We’ve told you about Yellow Trucking’s troubles. The company is headquartered in Overland Park....
Yellow Trucking, headquartered in Overland Park, shuts down operations
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a Monday morning shooting that...
Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting on Bales Avenue