Injuries reported after train hits semi truck in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Six people were injured when a semi truck was hit by a train in Cass County on Tuesday.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said it had happened at the intersection of E. 187th Street and Holmes Road, southwest of Belton.

The sheriff’s office said initial reports indicate that the train stayed on the tracks following the crash.

Six people were injured; two of them had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will be taking over the investigation.

