Injuries reported after train hits semi truck in Cass County

A semi truck was hit by a train in Cass County on Tuesday. Six people were injured and two had...
A semi truck was hit by a train in Cass County on Tuesday. Six people were injured and two had to be taken to the hospital.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Six people were injured when a semi truck was hit by a train in Cass County on Tuesday.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said it had happened at the intersection of E. 187th Street and Holmes Road, southwest of Belton.

The sheriff’s office said initial reports indicate that the train stayed on the tracks following the crash.

Six people were injured; two of them had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will be taking over the investigation.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will be taking over the investigation after a semi was hit by a...
Missouri State Highway Patrol will be taking over the investigation after a semi was hit by a train on Tuesday.

