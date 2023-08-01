Royals announce acquisition of Angels pitcher Tucker Davidson for cash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have made another move as the trade deadline approaches.

The club announced they acquired left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash.

Davidson was designated for assignment over the weekend after he was out of minor league options.

The 27-year-old Davidson was 1-1 this season, accounted for two saves and had 31 strikeouts over 18 appearances.

The Royals traded reliever Jose Cuas Monday evening to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for AAA outfielder Nelson Velázquez.

