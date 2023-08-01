Aging & Style
Royals acquire pitchers Henry Williams, Jesus Rios from San Diego Padres for pitcher Scott Barlow

Royals receive Padres No. 10 prospect
Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Barlow reacts to the team's 5-4 win over the Arizona...
Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Barlow reacts to the team's 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have made another move in the final moments of the trade deadline.

The club announced Tuesday that the San Diego Padres have acquired pitcher Scott Barlow and will receive right-handed pitchers Henry Williams and Jesus Rios in return.

Barlow, 30, has a 5.35 ERA with a 2-4 record this season over 38.2 innings pitched. He was drafted by the Los Angeles dodgers in the 6th round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft. He was signed with the Royals through 2023 on a one-year, $5.3 million deal. The Royals originally acquired Barlow as a minor league free agent from the Dodgers after the 2017 season.

ALSO READ: Royals acquire Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa from Dodgers for pitcher Ryan Yarbough

The Royals are receiving Henry Williams, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Padres farm system as reported by MLB Pipeline. He was the third round pick by the Padres out of Duke in 2022 and missed the remainder of that season following Tommy John surgery. At 21 Williams made his debut this season in low-A ball with 12 starts posting a 5.74 ERA with 40 strikeouts just over 42 innings pitched.

Rios was signed to a minor league contract as a free agent in January by the Padres and has been with the Padres in the Dominican Summer League. At 21, he has a record of 6-3 with a 6.38 ERA over 18.1 innings pitched in the 2023 minor league season.

Williams has been assigned to Single-A Columbia and Rios has been assigned to the Royals Dominican Summer League blue team.

READ MORE HERE ON THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS and watch KC Sports Tonight weeknights at 6:30pm and weekends at 10:35pm on KCTV.

