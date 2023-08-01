Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Royals acquire outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Cubs for pitcher Jose Cuas

Nelson Velazquez stands on first base after a 2-RBI single against the Dragons on May 18, 2021.
Nelson Velazquez stands on first base after a 2-RBI single against the Dragons on May 18, 2021.(WNDU)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, the Royals announced they’ve acquired outfielder Nelson Velázquez from the Cubs for right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas.

“Velázquez, who is on the 40-man roster, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha,” the Royals said in a press release.

More information from the Royals is below.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday,...
Chiefs: Kelce seemingly addresses training camp tussle in Twitter post
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
Driver falls asleep, crashes in Cass County
A few showers and storms were found primarily in far northern Missouri early Sunday evening.
FORECAST: Storm chances continue overnight and into Monday morning

Latest News

Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez catches a fly ball for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers'...
Royals send veteran infielder Nicky Lopez to Atlanta for pitcher Taylor Hearn
Kansas City Royals' Freddy Fermin celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home...
Yarbrough’s strong start and Fermin’s homer help Royals sweep Twins 2-1
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) slides to third after hitting a triple during the...
Witt Jr. stays hot, leads Royals to 10-7 win with 3-RBI performance
Bobby Witt Jr., of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with Kyle Isbel after his walk-off grand...
Why Bobby Witt Jr.’s walk-off grand slam was historic