Royals acquire Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa from Dodgers for pitcher Ryan Yarbough

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough delivers during the third inning of a...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV)- In the closing minutes before the trade deadline, the Kansas City Royals traded pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa.

Left-handed pitcher Yarbrough came to Kansas City from Tampa Bay at the beginning of the 2023 season and has posted a 4-5 record with a 4.24 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 9 walks and 24 earned runs over 51.0 innings pitched.

Mann, 26, was drafted 164th overall in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Louisville. He was with the Triple-A affiliate of the Dodgers in Oklahoma City with 329 at bats this season posting 68 runs, 14 home runs and a .307 average.

ALSO READ: Royals send veteran infielder Nicky Lopez to Atlanta for pitcher Taylor Hearn

Figueroa, 19, signed as a shortstop free agent with the Dodgers in February of 2021 and comes to the Royals from the ACL Dodgers. He has played for the Dodgers rookie league team in 31 games with 93 at bats, a .237 average and a trio of homers while playing shortstop.

Mann has been assigned to Triple- A Omaha and Figueroa has been assigned to the Royals’ Arizona Complex League team.

READ MORE HERE ON THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS and watch KC Sports Tonight weeknights at 6:30pm and weekends at 10:35pm on KCTV.

