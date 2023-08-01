Royals acquire Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa from Dodgers for pitcher Ryan Yarbough

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV)- In the closing minutes before the trade deadline, the Kansas City Royals traded pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa.

Wishing Ryan and his family the best as his career continues in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/VTubBQ4Baa — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 1, 2023

Left-handed pitcher Yarbrough came to Kansas City from Tampa Bay at the beginning of the 2023 season and has posted a 4-5 record with a 4.24 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 9 walks and 24 earned runs over 51.0 innings pitched.

Mann, 26, was drafted 164th overall in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Louisville. He was with the Triple-A affiliate of the Dodgers in Oklahoma City with 329 at bats this season posting 68 runs, 14 home runs and a .307 average.

Figueroa, 19, signed as a shortstop free agent with the Dodgers in February of 2021 and comes to the Royals from the ACL Dodgers. He has played for the Dodgers rookie league team in 31 games with 93 at bats, a .237 average and a trio of homers while playing shortstop.

Mann has been assigned to Triple- A Omaha and Figueroa has been assigned to the Royals’ Arizona Complex League team.

