More storms, more damage across the KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Once again folks are left picking up the pieces after another round of storms swept through the KC metro, causing more damage.

The damage Sunday’s storms were widespread from Spring Hill, Kansas where a tree fell on a fence to Independence, Missouri, where a tree fell on a car in the driveway.

“I was standing out here watching the clouds move in from the storm,” said Sterling Scott Jr. from Parkville.

Scott shared video with KCTV5 of the exact moment a tree fell in his backyard, barely missing his home’s deck.

“I got my phone out to take some video for my friends and all of a sudden I heard some crackling and I look over and saw some bark start to come off and all of a sudden the tree just collapsed,” explained Scott.

“When I got the notifications that the winds were 70 mph, I definitely thought that there could be some damage, but not to a tree that’s probably 50 years old,” he said.

Now, the cleanup process begins for many, once again.

“I think my parents are definitely happy it wasn’t a couple of feet this way or else we might be getting a new deck, right now we’re just getting a new railing,” said Scott.

Over in Lenexa, there was no shortage of downed trees or tree limbs. The city is still picking up debris from the storm that hit over two weeks ago.

“we’re on our second week now of picking up the entire city,” said Nick Arena, Lenexa’s municipal Services Director, “crews are still working in that area; we are about 1-2 days behind just because the sheer number of debris we saw from those storms.

Arena said they’ve picked up a little over 1,200 truckloads, more than what they picked up when a tornado swept through the area back in 2022.

“Last year we had that tornado kind of come through, we were only about 160 loads total. So, to be at 1,200 loads and counting, it’s quite a bit,” said Arena.

Arena said it’s no secret that the new storms aren’t helping them out with their cleanup. “It just really slows it down; you essentially have to start over on some of these areas, you know right now were in the process of assessing the damage really where the worst hit areas were from last night’s storms,” he said.

The city of Lenexa is asking for patience as they try to catchup with the storms and amount of debris it’s caused.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.