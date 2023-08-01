Aging & Style
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten

Kristy Fischbach died from her injuries after she was stabbed 14 times and beaten on July 22. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Noelle Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three young boys are now without a mother after she died from an attack in late July.

WOIO reports 33-year-old Kristy Fischbach died from her injuries after she was stabbed 14 times and beaten on July 22.

Fischbach’s cousin Jessica Rukaniva said she is still having a hard time believing her fun, full of life cousin is gone.

“I couldn’t believe it at first. I was just shocked and started crying and hyperventilating, like is this even real?” she said.

Rukavina said Fischbach’s 12 and 8-year-old sons found their mother inside her Cleveland home fighting for her life.

“She was stabbed 14 times. She was beaten in her head,” Rukaniva said.

Fischbach was taken to the hospital where her family made the heartbreaking decision to take her off life support four days later.

Authorities determined the person accused of hurting her is her significant other, Thomas Eller.

Officials said Eller was charged with felonious assault.

Fischbach’s sons are currently in the care of other family members.

“Even though the storm isn’t over, it may never be over, but we will be dancing and smiling in the pouring rain for Kristy because that’s how strong she was,” said Tony Rukaniva, Jessica Rukaniva’s husband.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

