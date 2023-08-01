Missouri State Fair unveils packed live entertainment schedule

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Fair is almost here! KCTV5 brings you a schedule of each day’s live entertainment.

Grandstand acts are bolded. Tickets for Grandstand shows are not included in the cost of State Fair admission– they must be purchased online or at the Missouri State Fair Box Office.

Thursday, August 10

Friday, August 11

Saturday, August 12

Sunday, August 13

11:30 p.m. - Mule Kicker Cloggers

12:00 p.m. - Dixie Union

12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers

1:30 p.m. - Dawson Hollow

2:00 p.m. - Mule Kicker Cloggers

3:00 p.m. - Dixie Union

4:00 p.m. - Supermatics

4:30 p.m. - Dawson Hollow

4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers

6:00 p.m. - Dixie Union

6:00 p.m. - Supermatics

6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers

7:00 p.m. - Dawson Hollow

Monday, August 14

12:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.

12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers

3:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.

3:30 p.m. - Alex Miller

4:00 p.m. - Supermatics

4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers

6:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.

6:00 p.m. - Supermatics

6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers

7:30 p.m. - Alex Miller

Tuesday, August 15

Wednesday, August 16

Thursday, August 17

Friday, August 18

Saturday, August 19

12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers

12:45 p.m. - Dave Perryman & the Country Revue

1:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys

3:30 p.m. - Dave Perryman & the Country Revue

4:00 p.m. - Phil Vandel

4:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys

4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers

6:00 p.m. - Phil Vandel

6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers

7:00 p.m. - Finley River Boys

7:30 p.m. - Riley Green with Randy Houser ($45 / $50)

9:00 p.m. - Dirt Road Addiction

Sunday, August 20

12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers

1:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys

4:00 p.m. - Supermatics

4:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys

4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers

6:00 p.m. - Supermatics

6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers

Visit the State Fair website to learn more about each act (including which stage they will be performing on) and everything else the Missouri State Fair has to offer.

