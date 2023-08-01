Missouri State Fair unveils packed live entertainment schedule
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Fair is almost here! KCTV5 brings you a schedule of each day’s live entertainment.
Grandstand acts are bolded. Tickets for Grandstand shows are not included in the cost of State Fair admission– they must be purchased online or at the Missouri State Fair Box Office.
Thursday, August 10
- 11:00 a.m. - Marshall Municipal Band opening ceremony performance
- 12:00 p.m. - The Farnum Family
- 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 1:30 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
- 3:00 p.m. - The Farnum Family
- 3:30 p.m. - Marshall Municipal Band
- 4:00 p.m. - The Nace Brothers
- 4:30 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
- 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 6:00 p.m. - The Farnum Family
- 6:00 p.m. - The Nace Brothers
- 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 7:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
- 7:30 p.m. - Tyler Hubbard with Parmalee ($45 / $50)
- 8:00 p.m. - Queens BLVD
Friday, August 11
- 12:00 p.m. - The Farnum Family
- 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 1:30 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
- 3:00 p.m. - The Farnum Family
- 4:00 p.m. - Clay Clear Band
- 4:30 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
- 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 6:00 p.m. - Clay Clear Band
- 6:00 p.m. - The Farnum Family
- 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 7:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
- 7:30 p.m. - Lainey Wilson with Jackson Dean (SOLD OUT)
- 9:00 p.m. - Soul Root
Saturday, August 12
- 12:00 p.m. - Dixie Union
- 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 1:30 p.m. - Dawson Hollow
- 3:00 p.m. - Dixie Union
- 4:00 p.m. - Cedar Creek Band
- 4:30 p.m. - Dawson Hollow
- 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 6:00 p.m. - Cedar Creek Band
- 6:00 p.m. - Dixie Union
- 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 7:00 p.m. - Dawson Hollow
- 7:30 p.m. - 3 Doors Down (Away from the Sun Anniversary Tour) with Candlebox ($35 / $45)
- 9:00 p.m. - Honky Tonk Dream
Sunday, August 13
- 11:30 p.m. - Mule Kicker Cloggers
- 12:00 p.m. - Dixie Union
- 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 1:30 p.m. - Dawson Hollow
- 2:00 p.m. - Mule Kicker Cloggers
- 3:00 p.m. - Dixie Union
- 4:00 p.m. - Supermatics
- 4:30 p.m. - Dawson Hollow
- 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 6:00 p.m. - Dixie Union
- 6:00 p.m. - Supermatics
- 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 7:00 p.m. - Dawson Hollow
Monday, August 14
- 12:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
- 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 3:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
- 3:30 p.m. - Alex Miller
- 4:00 p.m. - Supermatics
- 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 6:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
- 6:00 p.m. - Supermatics
- 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 7:30 p.m. - Alex Miller
Tuesday, August 15
- 12:00 p.m. - The Burney Sisters
- 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 1:30 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
- 3:00 p.m. - The Burney Sisters
- 3:30 p.m. - Alex Miller
- 4:00 p.m. - The Vincents
- 4:30 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
- 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 6:00 p.m. - The Burney Sisters
- 6:00 p.m. - The Vincents
- 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 7:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
- 7:30 p.m. - Alex Miller
- 8:00 p.m. - Madd Hoss Jackson
Wednesday, August 16
- 9 a.m. - Senior Activities
- 12 p.m. - Dave Perryman & the Country Revue
- 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 1:30 p.m. - Dawson Hollow
- 3:00 p.m. - Dave Perryman & the Country Revue
- 3:30 p.m. - Alex Miller
- 4:00 p.m. - Eastern Heights
- 4:30 p.m. - Dawson Hollow
- 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 6:00 p.m. - Dave Perryman & the Country Revue
- 6:00 p.m. - Eastern Heights
- 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 7:00 p.m. - Dawson Hollow
- 7:30 p.m. - Alex Miller
- 7:30 p.m. - Cory Asbury and CAIN ($25 / $35)
- 8:00 p.m. - Twisted Fate
Thursday, August 17
- 12:00 p.m. - Royce Martin, Ragtime Music
- 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 1:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
- 3:00 p.m. - Royce Martin, Ragtime Music
- 4:00 p.m. - Travis Martin
- 4:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
- 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 6:00 p.m. - Royce Martin, Ragtime Music
- 7:00 p.m. - Travis Martin
- 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 7:00 p.m. - Finley River Boys
- 7:30 p.m. - The Country Comeback Tour with Shenandoah, Billy Dean, and Wade Hayes ($20 / $30)
- 8:00 p.m. - Cedar Creek Band
Friday, August 18
- 12:00 p.m. - Bluegrass Martins
- 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 1:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
- 3:00 p.m. - Bluegrass Martins
- 4:00 p.m. - Phil Vandel
- 4:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
- 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 6:00 p.m. - Bluegrass Martins
- 6:00 p.m. - Phil Vandel
- 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 7:00 p.m. - Finley River Boys
- 7:30 p.m. - Nelly ($40 / $50)
- 9:00 p.m. - Dirt Road Addiction
Saturday, August 19
- 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 12:45 p.m. - Dave Perryman & the Country Revue
- 1:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
- 3:30 p.m. - Dave Perryman & the Country Revue
- 4:00 p.m. - Phil Vandel
- 4:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
- 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 6:00 p.m. - Phil Vandel
- 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 7:00 p.m. - Finley River Boys
- 7:30 p.m. - Riley Green with Randy Houser ($45 / $50)
- 9:00 p.m. - Dirt Road Addiction
Sunday, August 20
- 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 1:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
- 4:00 p.m. - Supermatics
- 4:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
- 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
- 6:00 p.m. - Supermatics
- 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
Visit the State Fair website to learn more about each act (including which stage they will be performing on) and everything else the Missouri State Fair has to offer.
