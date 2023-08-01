Missouri State Fair unveils packed live entertainment schedule

By Zoë Shriner
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Fair is almost here! KCTV5 brings you a schedule of each day’s live entertainment.

Grandstand acts are bolded. Tickets for Grandstand shows are not included in the cost of State Fair admission– they must be purchased online or at the Missouri State Fair Box Office.

Thursday, August 10
Friday, August 11
  • 12:00 p.m. - The Farnum Family
  • 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 1:30 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
  • 3:00 p.m. - The Farnum Family
  • 4:00 p.m. - Clay Clear Band
  • 4:30 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
  • 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 6:00 p.m. - Clay Clear Band
  • 6:00 p.m. - The Farnum Family
  • 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 7:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
  • 7:30 p.m. - Lainey Wilson with Jackson Dean (SOLD OUT)
  • 9:00 p.m. - Soul Root
Saturday, August 12
Sunday, August 13
  • 11:30 p.m. - Mule Kicker Cloggers
  • 12:00 p.m. - Dixie Union
  • 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 1:30 p.m. - Dawson Hollow
  • 2:00 p.m. - Mule Kicker Cloggers
  • 3:00 p.m. - Dixie Union
  • 4:00 p.m. - Supermatics
  • 4:30 p.m. - Dawson Hollow
  • 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 6:00 p.m. - Dixie Union
  • 6:00 p.m. - Supermatics
  • 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 7:00 p.m. - Dawson Hollow
Monday, August 14
  • 12:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
  • 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 3:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
  • 3:30 p.m. - Alex Miller
  • 4:00 p.m. - Supermatics
  • 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 6:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
  • 6:00 p.m. - Supermatics
  • 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 7:30 p.m. - Alex Miller
Tuesday, August 15
  • 12:00 p.m. - The Burney Sisters
  • 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 1:30 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
  • 3:00 p.m. - The Burney Sisters
  • 3:30 p.m. - Alex Miller
  • 4:00 p.m. - The Vincents
  • 4:30 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
  • 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 6:00 p.m. - The Burney Sisters
  • 6:00 p.m. - The Vincents
  • 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 7:00 p.m. - Helen Russell & Co.
  • 7:30 p.m. - Alex Miller
  • 8:00 p.m. - Madd Hoss Jackson
Wednesday, August 16
Thursday, August 17
Friday, August 18
  • 12:00 p.m. - Bluegrass Martins
  • 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 1:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
  • 3:00 p.m. - Bluegrass Martins
  • 4:00 p.m. - Phil Vandel
  • 4:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
  • 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 6:00 p.m. - Bluegrass Martins
  • 6:00 p.m. - Phil Vandel
  • 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 7:00 p.m. - Finley River Boys
  • 7:30 p.m. - Nelly ($40 / $50)
  • 9:00 p.m. - Dirt Road Addiction
Saturday, August 19
  • 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 12:45 p.m. - Dave Perryman & the Country Revue
  • 1:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
  • 3:30 p.m. - Dave Perryman & the Country Revue
  • 4:00 p.m. - Phil Vandel
  • 4:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
  • 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 6:00 p.m. - Phil Vandel
  • 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 7:00 p.m. - Finley River Boys
  • 7:30 p.m. - Riley Green with Randy Houser ($45 / $50)
  • 9:00 p.m. - Dirt Road Addiction
Sunday, August 20
  • 12:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 1:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
  • 4:00 p.m. - Supermatics
  • 4:30 p.m. - Finley River Boys
  • 4:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers
  • 6:00 p.m. - Supermatics
  • 6:45 p.m. - Chicago Honeybear Dancers

Visit the State Fair website to learn more about each act (including which stage they will be performing on) and everything else the Missouri State Fair has to offer.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

