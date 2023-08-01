Mayor Lucas to fight gun violence, city leaders to be sworn in during ceremony at Ilus Davis Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday, August 1 starting at 10 a.m. Kansas City leaders will be sworn into office. The ceremony will be held at Ilus Davis Park, on the north side of City Hall.

Before the ceremony, Moms Demand Action will hold a community listening session for mothers affected by violent crime. The session will be hosted by Moms Demand Action Executive Director, Angela Ferrell-Zabala.

Moms Demand Action is a movement of moms, with chapters in every state, fighting for fun safety in America and pushing bipartisan policymakers at the local, state, and federal levels to act on gun safety and create laws to keep communities safe.

Ferrell-Zabala will be introducing Mayor Lucas at the Inauguration ceremony. Mayor Lucas is expected to announce new gun violence prevention measures during his inaugural speech.

Following the inauguration, the city will hold a celebration with a live DJ, games, and food trucks on 10th Street between Oak and Locust from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During this time, a number of roads will be closed.

Street Closures

- 10th Street between McGee & Locust

- 11th Street between Cherry and Oak

- Oak Street between 9th and 11th Streets

- Locust between 10th and 12th Streets

The City of Kansas City will swear into office:

Mayor Quinton Lucas

Nathan Willett, Councilmember, 1st District

Kevin O’Neill, Councilmember, 1st District at large

Wes Rodgers, Councilmember, 2nd District

Lindsay French, Councilmember, 2nd District at large

Melissa Robinson, Councilmember, 3rd District

Melissa Patterson Hazley, Councilmember, 3rd District at large

Eric Bunch, Councilmember, 4th District

Crispin Rea, Councilmember, 4th District at large

Ryana Parks-Shaw, Mayor Pro Tem, 5th District

Darrell Curls, Councilmember 5th District at large

Johnathan Duncan, Councilmember 6th District

Andrea Bough, Councilmember, 6th District at large

