Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders took a man to the hospital after he was shot Monday evening in the area of an apartment complex.

The Raytown Police Department stated that officers were called to the area of the 9900 block of 60th Street just after 8 p.m. Monday for a shooting report.

Police found a man had been shot multiple times and was critically injured.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

No suspect information was released.

