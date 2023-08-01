Aging & Style
Kansas City Police Department welcomes 4 new K9s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Police Department welcomes four new K9s. Kasper, Rocco,...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Police Department welcomes four new K9s. Kasper, Rocco, Tex, and Nevil are Belgian Malinois and are each trained in patrol and to detect either narcotics or explosives.(Kansas City Police Department)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department welcomed four new officers to the force Tuesday.

The department introduced Kasper, Rocco, Tex, and Nevil to the city. The four Belgian Malinois are each trained to detect narcotics and explosives, The department said the dogs recently completed their training.

The nonprofit, KCPD K9 Friends hosted a K-9 Academy graduation to celebrate the new members of the department on Tuesday.

Tex and Rocco arrived at the department in March, about two weeks after Officer James Muhlbauer and K9 Champ died in a car crash. Funding from the Kansas City Police Foundation and the Deramus Foundation paid for the two K9s.

Silent Push to 911: AT&T launches new school safety solution

The department also lost K9 Denis to cancer earlier this year.

