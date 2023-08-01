Kansas City Police Department welcomes 4 new K9s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department welcomed four new officers to the force Tuesday.

The department introduced Kasper, Rocco, Tex, and Nevil to the city. The four Belgian Malinois are each trained to detect narcotics and explosives, The department said the dogs recently completed their training.

The nonprofit, KCPD K9 Friends hosted a K-9 Academy graduation to celebrate the new members of the department on Tuesday.

Tex and Rocco arrived at the department in March, about two weeks after Officer James Muhlbauer and K9 Champ died in a car crash. Funding from the Kansas City Police Foundation and the Deramus Foundation paid for the two K9s.

The department also lost K9 Denis to cancer earlier this year.

