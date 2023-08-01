Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning star receives new honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A member of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winning team received a new honor.

The Kansas City Outlaws announced head coach JW Hart officially renamed one of his bulls “Creed” to honor Chiefs center Creed Humphrey. The bull will be involved in Outlaw Days at T-Mobile Center starting Aug. 3.

The Kansas City Outlaws is Kansas City’s first professional bull riding team. It named Humphrey its “Chief of Outlaw Attitude” last month.

To celebrate Outlaw Days, the Kansas City Outlaws invite fans to a free three-day street festival in the Power & Light District. Organizers say the event will be filled with barbecue, beer, live music and end with a “disco cowboy extravaganza.”

A complete plan for the Outlaw Days Festival is:

Thursday, August 3 :

5 p.m.: Outlaw Days Festival Opens

5 p.m.-8 p.m.: Meet The Bulls (PBR Bull Truck)

12 a.m.: Outlaw Days Festival Closes

Friday, August 4 :

3 p.m.: Outlaw Days Festival Opens

3 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Meet The Bulls (PBR Bull Truck)

3 p.m.: Performance by Ali Marie (Tractor Supply Co. Stage)

4 p.m.: Performance by DJ Mitchell Hayes (KC Live! Stage)

5 p.m.: Future Boy Entertainment Show (Tractor Supple Co. Stage)

5:30 p.m.: Performance by Sequoia Newland (KC Live! Stage)

7 p.m.: Performance by DJ Parle (Tractor Supply Co. Stage)

8 p.m.: Performance by Sequoia Newland (KC Live! Stage)

9 p.m.: Performance by DJ Parle (Tractor Supply Co. Stage)

10:30 p.m.: Performance by DJ Hydan (KC Live! Stage)

10:30 p.m.: Future Boy Entertainment Show & Performance by DJ Parle (Tractor Supply Co. Stage)

12 a.m.: Outlaw Days Festival Closes

Saturday, August 5:

11 a.m.: Outlaw Days Festival Opens

11 a.m.: Performance by DJ Parle (Tractor Supply Co. Stage)

12 p.m.: Future Boy Entertainment Show (Tractor Supply Co. Stage)

12:30 p.m.: Kansas City Outlaws Team Meet and Greet (Tractor Supply Co. Stage)

1 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Meet The Bulls (PBR Bull Truck)

1 p.m.: Performance by Hudson Drive (KC Live! Stage)

1 p.m.: Prime Video’s The Ride Viewing (Amazon Viewing Lounge)

2 p.m.: Conversation with Jack Stack BBQ Pitmaster (Tractor Supply Co. Stage)

3:30 p.m.: Jack Stack BBQ Eating Competition (Tractor Supply Co. Stage)

4 p.m.: Kansas City Outlaws Team Sendoff (KC Live! Stage)

5 p.m.: Performance by Hudson Drive (KC Live! Stage)

6:15 p.m.: Performance by Dallas & Janell (Tractor Supply Co. Stage)

8 p.m.: Performance by DJ Parle (Tractor Supply Co. Stage)

9:30 p.m.: Future Boy Entertainment Show & Performance by DJ Parle (Tractor Supply Co. Stage)

9:30 p.m.: Performance by DJ Hydan (KC Live! Stage)

12 a.m.: Outlaw Days Festival Closes

