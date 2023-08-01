Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year

Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.
Chiefs fans have a blast at training camp despite high temperatures.(WIBW)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the upcoming NFL season, Chiefs Kingdom is also gearing up for the competition.

The NFL dropped the league’s official NFL Sideline Hats through Fanatics, and Chiefs fans have a lot to say about the team’s two options, which are available Tuesday.

One version includes the Chiefs logo on the front of a red and white cap.

The other option has a split down the middle with the NFL’s logo on a white background on one side and a Chiefs logo on a yellow background. This design seems to be the one Chiefs fans dislike the most.

Some fans have tweeted the hat looks like a beachball while others say the hat resembles a clown hat.

For what it’s worth, fans of other teams don’t seem to like designs for their teams either.

Lifelong fan buried in Kansas City Chiefs-wrapped coffin

Chiefs fans had a similar reaction to last season’s sideline caps, saying the designs were outdated. Fans of other teams referred to the 2022 hats as “an abomination.”

The 2023 Chiefs Sideline Hats start around $40 plus tax.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Potential witness found dead in case of Timothy Haslett, man charged with rape and kidnapping
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: ‘Could take weeks’ until charge is issued in crash that killed SMNW student

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) takes up his position during the second half of...
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning star receives new honor
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady (12) and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) greet...
Sports Illustrated delves into how Patrick Mahomes is chasing the NFL’s GOAT
Vernon Taylor, a lifelong Chiefs fan from Mississippi, was buried in a team-themed casket on...
‘He was a huge fan’: Lifelong supporter in Mississippi buried in Chiefs-wrapped coffin
Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia...
Chiefs lose Nazeeh Johnson to torn ACL