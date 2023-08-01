Kansas City Chiefs fans unhappy with NFL Sideline Hats for 2nd year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the upcoming NFL season, Chiefs Kingdom is also gearing up for the competition.

The NFL dropped the league’s official NFL Sideline Hats through Fanatics, and Chiefs fans have a lot to say about the team’s two options, which are available Tuesday.

One version includes the Chiefs logo on the front of a red and white cap.

The other option has a split down the middle with the NFL’s logo on a white background on one side and a Chiefs logo on a yellow background. This design seems to be the one Chiefs fans dislike the most.

The 2023 @NFL Sideline Hats are here! Get ready for the upcoming season with the latest Kansas City Chiefs gear today.🏈🧢 — Fanatics (@Fanatics) July 31, 2023

Some fans have tweeted the hat looks like a beachball while others say the hat resembles a clown hat.

For what it’s worth, fans of other teams don’t seem to like designs for their teams either.

Chiefs fans had a similar reaction to last season’s sideline caps, saying the designs were outdated. Fans of other teams referred to the 2022 hats as “an abomination.”

The 2023 Chiefs Sideline Hats start around $40 plus tax.

