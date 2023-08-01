Aging & Style
Kansas City area woman killed in pedestrian crash in Hickory County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Raymore, Missouri, near Kansas City, has died after being hit by a car Monday afternoon in Hickory County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 78-year-old Patsy Strode was attempting to enter the passenger door on the driver’s side of a Toyota RAV 4. The SUV then rolled backward over Strode.

Strode was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on County Road 182, three miles east of Hermitage, around 3:10 p.m.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 82nd fatal crash of 2023.

