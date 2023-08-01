Kansas City-area cities extend deadline for storm debris drop off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Homeowners are struggling in the heat to cleanup after yet another storm ripped through the Kansas City area. Metro cities say they are doing what they can to help, with many extending hours that homeowners can drop off debris.

Here is how your city plans to handle the dumping of debris in the coming days:

Kansas City, Kansas

Residents of Kansas City, Kansas, have two options available to get rid of debris from the last two storms. Wyandotte County says debris can be dropped off at the following two locations:

The Wyandotte County Recycling & Yard Waste Center at 3241 Park Drive

The Johnson County Landfill at 17955 Holliday Drive in Shawnee

Lenexa

The city scheduled a second round of curbside storm debris pickup. A weekend drop-off event is also scheduled.

City crews were still cleaning up from a storm that moved through July 14 when another storm caused more damage on July 30.

The city said crews will work in assigned areas over the next two weeks. They plan to work from west to east to allow homeowners in harder-hit areas more time to clear debris and get it to the curb.

Crews will operate on the following schedule:

Aug. 1–4: Cleanup continues in areas north of 95th Street, south of 87th Street Parkway, east of Lackman Road and west of Quivira Road

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Areas west of Kansas Highway 7

Thursday, Aug. 3: Areas east of Kansas Highway 7 and west of Woodland Road

Friday, Aug. 4: Areas east of Woodland Road and west of Renner Boulevard

Monday, Aug. 7: Areas southeast of Interstate 35

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Areas east of Renner Boulevard, north of 87th Street Parkway and west of Lackman Road

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Areas east of Lackman Road, north of 87th Street Parkway and west of Pflumm Road

Thursday, Aug. 10: Areas east of Pflumm Road and north of Interstate 35

City of Lenexa residents are asked to place any storm-generated vegetative debris from this event on the public right-of-way alongside the curb. Please have your items on the curb and ready for pickup by 6:30 a.m. on your scheduled day.

Lenexa Municipal Services Service Center, 7700 Cottonwood St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6, for free brush debris drop off. Only tree debris from the recent storm will be accepted. Other yard waste and debris such as fences will not be accepted.

This site is available to Lenexa residents only. You must present ID.

Overland Park

Overland Park does not currently have a date for debris to be dropped off following Sunday’s storm, but could change that decision if the need arises.

Roeland Park

Roeland Park does not have a citywide clean up plan at this time. Those who have large limbs that need to be removed can call the city at 913-722-2600.

For smaller branches, the city asks property owners to utilize weekly yard pick up services provided by GFL. All limbs are to be less than 4 feet in length and weigh less than 50 pounds bundled. If you need assistance with storm clean up complete this form.

Shawnee

Shawnee residents affected by the severe weather can drop storm debris off at the southwest corner of Johnson and Renner.

The drop site will be open for storm debris drop-off from:

Wednesday, August 2 - 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 3 - 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, August 4 - 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The site is only open to people living in Shawnee. Loads from private companies will not be accepted.

Kansas City, Missouri

The city plans to open its three drop off sites Monday through Saturday. The locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

11660 North Main

1815 North Chouteau Trafficway

10301 Raytown Road

The sites are only open to residents of Kansas City, Missouri. You will be required to present an ID to use the sites.

