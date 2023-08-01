Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Iowa State Quarterback charged criminally with illegal sports betting

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to reported violations of gaming rules and gambling activities.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to reported violations of gaming rules and gambling activities.

Gambling is illegal for individuals under the age of 21. It is also a breach of University and NCAA Policies for athletes.

According to the criminal complaint, Dekkers engaged in a scheme to disguise his identity and manipulate online transactions in order to create the appearance that the transactions were made by a family member and not him. The complaint alleges that Dekkers’ use of an account associated with a non-athlete individual allowed him to circumvent scrutiny and sidestep policies from the NCAA and Iowa State University.

Prosecutors for the State of Iowa state that Wagers routinely and consistently were placed from Dekkers’ personal phone and that he wagered on activities “related to sporting events, such as NCAA-sanctioned contests and events sponsored by the Iowa State Athletic Department.”

Dekkers allegedly made approximately 297 wagers while under age, 26 of which were placed on Iowa State University sporting events. One wage was placed on the 2021 Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Potential witness found dead in case of Timothy Haslett, man charged with rape and kidnapping
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: ‘Could take weeks’ until charge is issued in crash that killed SMNW student

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with the crowd as he is carried off the...
Local collegiate stars tabbed for award watchlists
Joseph Krause
Jayhawk lineman suspended following threats made at Anderson complex
OLATHE, Kan. -- Myzelle Law, 19, passed away from heat-related injuries. He played football for...
MidAmerica Nazarene football player dies from ‘heat-related’ issues, friends say
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Tucker Davidson works against the Colorado Rockies during the...
Royals announce acquisition of Angels pitcher Tucker Davidson for cash