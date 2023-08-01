Former Kansas center Udoka Azubuike signs two-way contract with Phoenix Suns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas Jayhawk big man Udoka Azubuike has signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns as of Monday.

Free agent C Udoka Azubuike has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. He was the 27th overall pick to the Jazz in 2020. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2023

The center was the 27th overall pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2020 NBA Draft. Over three seasons in Utah Azubuike averaged 3.3 points, 3.3 rebounds per game and shot 76.9% from the field. He played in a total of 68 games and started 10.

Before the previous season the Jazz declined the fourth-year team option on his contract and he played for the Boston Celtics summer league.

Standing at 6-foot-10 and 280 pounds the former Jayhawk was named Big 12 Player of the Year and Second Team All-American as a senior.

He joins Kansas native Bol Bol in Phoenix, the son of the late Manute Bol and spent two seasons playing for Bishop Miege High School. Bol led Bishop Miege to a 22-win season and 4A-Division I state championship as a sophomore and attended the University of Oregon.

