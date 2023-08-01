Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Former Kansas center Udoka Azubuike signs two-way contract with Phoenix Suns

Free agent and former Jayhawk signs with Suns
Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) pulls down a rebound as Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious...
Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) pulls down a rebound as Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas Jayhawk big man Udoka Azubuike has signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns as of Monday.

The center was the 27th overall pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2020 NBA Draft. Over three seasons in Utah Azubuike averaged 3.3 points, 3.3 rebounds per game and shot 76.9% from the field. He played in a total of 68 games and started 10.

Before the previous season the Jazz declined the fourth-year team option on his contract and he played for the Boston Celtics summer league.

ALSO READ: How Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson and Markquis Nowell performed during Summer League debuts

Standing at 6-foot-10 and 280 pounds the former Jayhawk was named Big 12 Player of the Year and Second Team All-American as a senior.

ALSO READ: Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents

He joins Kansas native Bol Bol in Phoenix, the son of the late Manute Bol and spent two seasons playing for Bishop Miege High School. Bol led Bishop Miege to a 22-win season and 4A-Division I state championship as a sophomore and attended the University of Oregon.

READ MORE ON KANSAS CITY SPORTS HERE and watch KC Sports Tonight on KCTV5 on weeknights at 6:30 p.m. and weekends at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday,...
Chiefs: Kelce seemingly addresses training camp tussle in Twitter post
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
Driver falls asleep, crashes in Cass County
A few showers and storms were found primarily in far northern Missouri early Sunday evening.
FORECAST: Storm chances continue overnight and into Monday morning

Latest News

KU AD Travis Goff
Kansas AD offers support for Colorado’s return to Big 12
FILE - Deion Sanders speaks after being introduced as the new head football coach at the...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
Kansas coach Bill Self yells to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Jayhawks will face Chaminade to open Maui Jim Maui Invitational
FILE — Joseph Krause, a 21-year-old offensive lineman for the Jayhawks, has been charged with...
Jayhawks football player from Prairie Village booked on terror, threat charges