FORECAST: Tuesday tracking storms, significant heat into triple digits

Tuesday tracking storms, significant heat into triple digits
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The same storm system that was associated with wet weather yesterday, and the cooler conditions is still meandering around central Kansas with a front that continues to tap into warm, moist unstable air from the south. This has created stronger storms throughout our eastern counties this morning, and the potential for isolated storms to re-develop late this afternoon into the early evening or possible. So far models are indicating a few storms developing north of the metro, and perhaps a few near the southern Loop and south. I would plan for potential storm activity as a precaution today along with prepping for summer heat. This afternoon, high temperatures are expected in the upper 80s and lower 90s with feel like temperatures ranging between 98° and 102°.

Forecast Feels Like Temps
Forecast Feels Like Temps(KCTV 5)

By Wednesday, the area of low pressure remains as high pressure to the east helps the continuation of warm moist air from the south-central plains. Scattered storms are expected to re-develop with most of our stronger storm cells likely to our north and eastern areas. I still don’t want to rule out a potential severe thunderstorm threat Wednesday morning into the early afternoon for the Metro and North. The severe weather prediction center at this time is not indicating a severe weather risk. However, I believe we’re going to see updates throughout the day that may change that. The coverage of the storms is not great across the area. Not everyone will get a chance for wet weather let alone a severe thunderstorm threat. I would still like to call it a weather alert day, however, due to storm activity and the combination of aggressive heat. There’s a better chance to add a heat advisory to the forecast for the metro Wednesday due to air temperatures making it to near mid-90s and the feel-like temperature around 105°.

July Rainfall Data
July Rainfall Data(KCTV 5)

The good news is that temperatures will begin to descend after Wednesday. Chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms will remain throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend, ranging between 20% and 30%. But as we approach the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop down to the lower 80s for afternoon high temperatures and remain Moving forward into next week.

Tuesday tracking storms, significant heat into triple digits
