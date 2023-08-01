FORECAST: Several rounds of storms expected for Wednesday, heat advisory in place from noon to 8 p.m.

Warm and humid conditions continue tonight into early Wednesday as temperatures bottom out in the middle 70s. Wednesday morning could feature our first of several rounds of rain for our viewing area. The majority of the rain will impact northern, central and eastern Missouri, but a few showers and storms could develop in parts of the metro. If we get any rain in the metro it will help keep temperatures from getting above 90 degrees, but the humidity will still make it feel even hotter out. Heat index values will easily surpass the 100-degree mark for many in the metro and areas along and south of I-70. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to go in effect Wednesday at noon and last until 8:00 p.m. Scattered showers and storms possible throughout Wednesday with the higher chance for stronger storms Wednesday night in central Missouri. Damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats. Outside of the severe risk heavy rain could lead to additional flooding for areas that have been hit the hardest from previous storms. Our weather quiets down a bit Thursday with more rain possible heading into the weekend. We’ll be watching Saturday for our next chance of seeing strong storms return.

