Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Several rounds of storms expected for Wednesday, heat advisory in place from noon to 8 p.m.

Warm and humid conditions continue tonight into early Wednesday as temperatures bottom out in the middle 70s.
By Alena Lee
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm and humid conditions continue tonight into early Wednesday as temperatures bottom out in the middle 70s. Wednesday morning could feature our first of several rounds of rain for our viewing area. The majority of the rain will impact northern, central and eastern Missouri, but a few showers and storms could develop in parts of the metro. If we get any rain in the metro it will help keep temperatures from getting above 90 degrees, but the humidity will still make it feel even hotter out. Heat index values will easily surpass the 100-degree mark for many in the metro and areas along and south of I-70. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to go in effect Wednesday at noon and last until 8:00 p.m. Scattered showers and storms possible throughout Wednesday with the higher chance for stronger storms Wednesday night in central Missouri. Damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats. Outside of the severe risk heavy rain could lead to additional flooding for areas that have been hit the hardest from previous storms. Our weather quiets down a bit Thursday with more rain possible heading into the weekend. We’ll be watching Saturday for our next chance of seeing strong storms return.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Potential witness found dead in case of Timothy Haslett, man charged with rape and kidnapping
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: ‘Could take weeks’ until charge is issued in crash that killed SMNW student

Latest News

Warm and humid conditions continue tonight into early Wednesday as temperatures bottom out in...
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 8/1
Severe weather remains threat for Tuesday evening as heat advisory persists
Severe weather remains threat for Tuesday evening as heat advisory persists
Watches/Warnings
FORECAST: Tuesday tracking storms, significant heat into triple digits
Tuesday tracking storms, significant heat into triple digits
Tuesday tracking storms, significant heat into triple digits