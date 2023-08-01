Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: A few showers possible into early Tuesday

By Alena Lee
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain has come to an end, but clouds will continue to stick around for most through the rest of tonight. But, high temperatures remain well below the normal for this time of year. Monday night, look for a partly cloudy sky with a chance of a few spotty showers or an isolated thunderstorm. The best chance for rain will stay on the Missouri side of our viewing area. Tuesday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds, as highs top out near 90 degrees. Humidity will make it feel like the triple digits, but we should stay below Heat Advisory criteria for those in the metro and areas north. A Heat Advisory will go in effect for our southern counties Tuesday at noon until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, our next disturbance will bring a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms north and east of the I-435 loop. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out late in the evening, with damaging wind as the primary threat. Expect rain and rumbles to be off-and-on overnight into the early part of Wednesday. Most of the activity looks to wind down after sunrise, with another very warm day ahead. Heat should peak by Wednesday, with temperatures in the low to middle 90s. A much more potent front should swing through either late this week or this weekend, which will bring a much more prolonged cooldown to the region.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday,...
Chiefs: Kelce seemingly addresses training camp tussle in Twitter post
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
Driver falls asleep, crashes in Cass County
A few showers and storms were found primarily in far northern Missouri early Sunday evening.
FORECAST: Storm chances continue overnight and into Monday morning

Latest News

Tuesday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds, as highs top out near 90 degrees....
FORECAST: A few showers possible into early Tuesday
The chances of severe weather impacts for the Kansas City area on July 31, 2023.
FORECAST: Weather Alert Monday, storms continue today with gusty winds likely
Weather Alert Monday, storms continue today with gusty winds likely
Weather Alert Monday, storms continue today with gusty winds likely
A few showers and storms were found primarily in far northern Missouri early Sunday evening.
FORECAST: Storm chances continue overnight and into Monday morning