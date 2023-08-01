FORECAST: A few showers possible into early Tuesday

Rain has come to an end, but clouds will continue to stick around for most through the rest of tonight. But, high temperatures remain well below the normal for this time of year. Monday night, look for a partly cloudy sky with a chance of a few spotty showers or an isolated thunderstorm. The best chance for rain will stay on the Missouri side of our viewing area. Tuesday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds, as highs top out near 90 degrees. Humidity will make it feel like the triple digits, but we should stay below Heat Advisory criteria for those in the metro and areas north. A Heat Advisory will go in effect for our southern counties Tuesday at noon until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, our next disturbance will bring a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms north and east of the I-435 loop. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out late in the evening, with damaging wind as the primary threat. Expect rain and rumbles to be off-and-on overnight into the early part of Wednesday. Most of the activity looks to wind down after sunrise, with another very warm day ahead. Heat should peak by Wednesday, with temperatures in the low to middle 90s. A much more potent front should swing through either late this week or this weekend, which will bring a much more prolonged cooldown to the region.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.