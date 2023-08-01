Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Cedar Point announces world’s fastest, tallest triple-launch coaster

Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point is set to open in 2024.
Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point is set to open in 2024.(Cedar Point)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WPTA/Gray News) - An amusement park in Ohio is getting a new ride that’s sure to thrill all who come to check it out.

Officials with Cedar Point announced on Tuesday that the park would be getting what they say is the “world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch roller coaster” called The Top Thrill 2.

The roller coaster will feature 420-foot vertical dual-track towers as well as open-air seating.

In a news release, park officials said the ride will launch riders at 74 mph, followed by a second “rollback” launch at nearly 100 mph.

The team said the ride could reach up to 120 mph during the third launch before reaching the finish line.

According to Cedar Point’s website, the overall ride will last almost two minutes.

Officials said Top Thrill 2 will be the only vertical speedway in the world that has two towers, and the only dual-tower strata coaster in the world.

The Top Thrill 2 will open sometime in 2024. More information can be found on Cedar Point’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Potential witness found dead in case of Timothy Haslett, man charged with rape and kidnapping
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: ‘Could take weeks’ until charge is issued in crash that killed SMNW student

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
NASA said a young planet has been observed near a red dwarf star, which blasts the planet with...
Planet’s atmosphere blasted away by red dwarf star, NASA says
Students from the El Roi academy join a demonstration to demand the freedom of New Hampshire...
Efforts to help Haitians suffer new blow with kidnapping of American nurse and daughter
In this image taken from video, shoppers load purchased items into their vehicle Monday, July...
North Carolina hit-and-run that injured 6 migrant workers was accidental, police say
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows...
Aaron Hernandez’s brother threatened to kill wife while struggling with mental health, police say