Watch this: Trailblazing local model is making Big & Tall moves

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Steven Green is local to Kansas City but you might start seeing him on your TV screen more and more. The big & tall model stops by to share why he’s using his platform to promote body positivity and diversity. Plus, don’t miss his conversation with Jillian and Bill about being featured in Rihanna’s clothing line and a little bit of what went on behind the scenes while shooting a Bud Light commercial with Chiefs’ Tight End Travis Kelce.

