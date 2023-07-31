UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified in deadly crash, hit-and-run incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD has released more information on a crash and subsequent hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist last Thursday.

Around 11 p.m. on July 28, officers from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to reports of a hit-and-run injury collision involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, now identified by KCPD as 47-year-old Jeremy Q. Herron, was driving east on Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, when he hit the concrete median. Herron was thrown from his motorcycle and then hit by a white Honda Accord that drove away from the scene.

Herron was taken to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

The driver of the Honda was located and arrested, though it is unclear if charges have been filed against them at this time.

An investigation of the incident is underway.

This is an ongoing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

