UPDATE: KDPD identifies pedestrian killed in Saturday I-435 crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash on northbound I-435 killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

An investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department revealed that a pedestrian was running in between lanes on northbound I-435, just north of 63rd Street Trafficway.

The individual has been identified as 46-year-old Kenneth Falgout.

When a green Mack semi-truck pulling two trailers was traveling northbound, it rounded the curve of the highway and was unable to avoid striking Falgout, KCPD said. Falgout was lying in the middle of the third lane of travel, according to police.

KCPD said Falgout was declared dead at the scene and the driver of the semi-truck stopped immediately and remained at the scene, fully cooperating with the investigation after the crash, which occurred at 3:31 a.m. Saturday.

It is KCPD’s 51st traffic fatality of 2023.

