Severe thunderstorms and lightning show sweep through the metro area leaving thousands without power

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sunday evening brought in severe thunder and lightning storms throughout the area.

At 9 p.m. it was shown that more than 70,000 Evergy customers were without power. The city of Independence, Mo tweeted out that many customers in the area are experiencing power outages as well.

“We are seeing sporadic power outages across the City as the storms move throughout the area. Outages have been caused by lightning and wind damage. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.” the City of Independence Twitter post read.

There was a major lightning strike above downtown Kansas City, Missouri as the storm moved on to southern areas.

In Ottowa, Kansas, it was reported that there are downed power lines and trees throughout the city. Police are asking for residents not to clog the street.

There are downed power lines and trees throughout the city. Please don’t clog the street’s with unnecessary traffic to allow city crews and emergency crews room to work and respond accordingly. pic.twitter.com/a6LXzjl1pU — Ottawa, Kansas PD (@ottawapd) July 31, 2023

A viewer in Raymore, Missouri sent in a photo of a lightning strike nearby.

Another viewer from the Briarcliff area of Kansas City, Mo, sent us a video of severe rain moving throughout the area.

