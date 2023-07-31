Severe thunderstorms and lightning show sweep through the metro area leaving thousands without power

By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sunday evening brought in severe thunder and lightning storms throughout the area.

At 9 p.m. it was shown that more than 70,000 Evergy customers were without power. The city of Independence, Mo tweeted out that many customers in the area are experiencing power outages as well.

“We are seeing sporadic power outages across the City as the storms move throughout the area. Outages have been caused by lightning and wind damage. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.” the City of Independence Twitter post read.

There was a major lightning strike above downtown Kansas City, Missouri as the storm moved on to southern areas.

In Ottowa, Kansas, it was reported that there are downed power lines and trees throughout the city. Police are asking for residents not to clog the street.

A viewer in Raymore, Missouri sent in a photo of a lightning strike nearby.

Sunday evening brought in severe thunder and lightning storms throughout the area. At 9 p.m. it was shown that more than 60 thousand Evergy customers are without power.(Kayla Cook)

Another viewer from the Briarcliff area of Kansas City, Mo, sent us a video of severe rain moving throughout the area.

