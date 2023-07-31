Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp

Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away on Sunday while attending the Chiefs training camp.(Mosaic Life Care)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen, Riverside Missouri, passed away on Sunday while attending the Chiefs training camp.

Mosaic Life Care, healthcare partner to the Chiefs, provided medical attention along with Buchanan County EMS and Missouri Western State University staff Sunday morning.

Tangen’s family shared with the healthcare provider that she loved cheering for the Chiefs.

KCTV5 reached out to Mosaic Life Care to ask the cause of death. At this time, no additional details were provided.

It is our honor and sacred duty to provide the highest quality health care to our communities and visitors. Our Mosaic caregivers who provided medical attention at camp Sunday morning and our emergency department caregivers would like to thank our partners who reacted swiftly including Buchanan County EMS and Missouri Western State University staff.

Mosaic Life Care

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday,...
Chiefs: Kelce seemingly addresses training camp tussle in Twitter post
A 15-year-old male is in custody in Johnson County, Kansas, after a 16-year-old girl was shot...
Juvenile girl shot in face in Lenexa; teen in custody
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
A Missouri woman said she was "ready to cry" after her Super Cash Bonanza ticket revealed that...
Lee’s Summit woman ‘ready to cry’ after lottery win
Bobby Witt Jr., of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with Kyle Isbel after his walk-off grand...
Why Bobby Witt Jr.’s walk-off grand slam was historic

Latest News

Generic gavel
Kansas City woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for child abuse
A few showers and storms were found primarily in far northern Missouri early Sunday evening.
FORECAST: Multiple storm chances in the forecast, starting this evening
A few showers and storms were found primarily in far northern Missouri early Sunday evening.
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 7/30
Signs in Shawnee Mission Park remind visitors not to trample or pick flowers and remain on...
Johnson County Parks & Rec displays signs to help preserve wildflowers