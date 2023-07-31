Proposed custom Kansas license plate option would support state parks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas drivers may soon have a new option to support state parks across the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks is considering creating its own custom license plate. It would include the message “Support Kansas State Parks.”

Right now the department is working to determine if there is enough interest in the new option. Interested drivers are asked to fill out a questionnaire and provide some personal information such as a name and address.

Signing up through the form does not guarantee anyone a plate. The Department of Wildlife & Parks will contact drivers when they plates are available.

If the plates are created, it will cost $50 a year to add them to a vehicle. The plates would double as an annual permit to all Kansas State Parks.

The Department of Wildlife & Parks will earn a portion of that $50 annual fee to use as part of its annual budget to support parks across the state.

Dozens of other schools and organizations already offer custom license plates. Each plate helps raise money for the specific organization. The full list of custom plates that are available in the state can be found on the Kansas Department of Revenue site.

