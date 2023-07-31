Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Proposed custom Kansas license plate option would support state parks

Image of a custom license plate that could help raise money for the Kansas Department of...
Image of a custom license plate that could help raise money for the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks(Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas drivers may soon have a new option to support state parks across the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks is considering creating its own custom license plate. It would include the message “Support Kansas State Parks.”

Right now the department is working to determine if there is enough interest in the new option. Interested drivers are asked to fill out a questionnaire and provide some personal information such as a name and address.

Signing up through the form does not guarantee anyone a plate. The Department of Wildlife & Parks will contact drivers when they plates are available.

If the plates are created, it will cost $50 a year to add them to a vehicle. The plates would double as an annual permit to all Kansas State Parks.

Police: 'Could take weeks' until charge is issued in crash that killed SMNW student

The Department of Wildlife & Parks will earn a portion of that $50 annual fee to use as part of its annual budget to support parks across the state.

Dozens of other schools and organizations already offer custom license plates. Each plate helps raise money for the specific organization. The full list of custom plates that are available in the state can be found on the Kansas Department of Revenue site.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday,...
Chiefs: Kelce seemingly addresses training camp tussle in Twitter post
Driver falls asleep, crashes in Cass County
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
A few showers and storms were found primarily in far northern Missouri early Sunday evening.
FORECAST: Storm chances continue overnight and into Monday morning

Latest News

Buck O'Neil Bridge construction begins Monday.
Kansas City drivers using Buck O’Neil Bridge face new closures Tuesday
Weather Alert Monday + Top News Headlines
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Potential witness found dead in case of Timothy Haslett, man charged with rape and kidnapping
KTTC
15-year-old charged after teenager shot in face in Lenexa