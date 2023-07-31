Potential witness found dead in case of Timothy Haslett, man charged with rape and kidnapping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman thought to be a potential witness in the case against a man charged with rape and kidnapping has been found dead.

The Clay County prosecuting attorney announced Tuesday afternoon that the remains of Jaynie Crosdale were positively identified Sunday morning after they were discovered in Saline County, Missouri.

In January, the Excelsior Springs Police Department had identified her as a potential witness in the rape and kidnapping investigation of Timothy Haslett, Jr.

Police have identified 36-year-old Jaynie Crosdale as a potential witness in the rape and kidnapping investigation involving Timothy Haslett Jr.

Timothy Haslett, Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An alleged victim told officers in October that a man named Timothy picked her up off of Prospect Avenue in Kansas City toward the beginning of September. Ever since then, he had kept her in a small room in his basement that he had built. While she was in the small room, she was restrained with handcuffs on her wrists and ankles, the court documents state.

The woman said she was able to get free and escape the basement while her captor took his child to school.

While in an ambulance on the way to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, the woman pointed to a home the ambulance drove by, saying that was where she had been held against her will. She pointed at a home that was later identified as belonging to Haslett.

The alleged victim told police Haslett had whipped her while she was restrained, and raped her frequently over the weeks she was held captive. The court documents note that medical crews found injuries on the woman’s back that were consistent with her description of the injuries.

