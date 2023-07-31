Police: ‘Could take weeks’ until charge is issued in crash that killed SMNW student

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old incoming senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest died in a nine-car crash on Wednesday.

Will Ensley died at the scene of the crash on southbound Metcalf Avenue near 115th Street when a dump truck plowed into several cars stopped at a red light.

Ensley’s vehicle was struck first, according to police.

Police told KCTV5 that the driver of the dump truck was having his blood tested.

On Monday, John Lacy with Overland Park Police told KCTV5 that “the fatal crash is still under investigation. We have notified the family this could take weeks until a charge is issued. The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office will inform the family if and when it does occur.”

Shawnee Mission Northwest principal Lisa Gruman released the following statement after Ensley’s death:

“As you can imagine, this is devastating news for the family and for all of us here at Northwest. Will was an amazing presence in our community. We will keep the family close in our thoughts as we hold our Northwest community close as well.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.