Deadline Monday night for Jackson Co. residents seeking to appeal property assessments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County property owners have until 11:59 p.m. Monday night to file an appeal for their assessment values.

The assessor’s office said Friday morning that 43,800 people have filed an appeal and they anticipated throughout the weekend. About 14.5% of Jackson County property owners are challenging theirs. Director of Assessments Gail McCann Beatty said the process is working as they have resolved around 22% of the appeals filed.

The call center though has updated to add more capacity for callers. That number is 877-895-9675.

McCann Beatty wants to remind people their taxes are going to go up because their property value increased, and that they have nothing to do with tax but only set the market value.

For those that have appealed, the assessor’s office suggests checking your spam email folder as the hearing date and time email will sometimes go that route.

KCTV5′s Investigative Team went in-depth at the process this year.

They report the neighborhood along Ward Parkway was nowhere near the 30% average increase in value. The homes there averaged just over a 4% increase because many of the mansions there either remained the same or even dropped in value.

The 14.5% of appeals is a much larger number than other metro counties. Johnson County has about 4% of owners appealing, Wyandotte County has 4.5%, and Platte County has just 1%.

The office will be providing more details and updates every Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.