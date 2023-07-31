KCTV5 Cares: I.C. Stars helping talented graduates soar
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
I.C. Stars is focused on helping talented high school graduates flourish. Jillian sits down with Executive Director Shamika Hogan and former Chiefs’ standout Will Shields to learn how students can get involved in the program and why community support is so important for an initiative like this. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.
