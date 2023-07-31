Kansas City native making waves as model in recent national commercials

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’ve seen a new Evergy commercial or the latest Bud Light commercial starring Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, chances are you’ve seen Steven Green.

A Show-Me State native, Green, has made a big name for himself in the world of fashion and now, entertainment.

KCTV5 was able to sit down and speak with the man behind the lens and in front of the camera.

Born in Sikeston, Missouri, Green’s eye for fashion grew early on as a young child.

“Since I was a young kid, I always cared about what I wore. Not because of trends but because it was a way of expression, a way that I could tell people who I am without having to speak.” Green said.

Green, 30, has recently found success, becoming popular on social media due to his creative photos and posts. In 2020, he went viral after posing in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty print campaign for the men’s collection.

“One of the producers actually reached out to me via Instagram DM and asked if I would be interested in being a part of the men’s campaign launch. And who would say no to that?!” Green shared.

According to Green, his modeling career happened by chance. Green is not only a model but a photographer as well, owning his own photography studio — Steven G. Studios.

He said photography came first, and it has actually helped him to understand lighting, posing and creative direction.

I was flown out to LA and we made magic!

With intentions of offering his personal styling services, he began to use himself as a model on his social media platforms to market his personal brand.

He said that after a while, casting directors and producers began to notice him while looking for more brawn models.

“Since then, many other brands have started to include extended sizing and cover stories about plus-size men in fashion and the lack of diversity when it comes to us,” Green says. “The world felt it, and will continue to feel it until things change!”

It seems lots of people have taken notice, including Bud Light. Green is not only in the latest Bud Light commercial but also had the chance to meet Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

“Working with Travis Kelce was a dope experience! The concept of the commercial alone was hilarious, so to share laughs and create memories with another Kansas City person of influence was great and an experience I’ll never forget. Dude is a natural!” Green said.

Green was recently seen walking the red carpet at the premiere of the Netflix docuseries Quarterback.

So, what’s next for the popular Kansas City native model you may ask?

“Just keep your eyes peeled and make sure to give ya boy a shout when you see me!”

