Kansas City native making waves as model in recent national commercials

Steven Green, a Kansas City native and popular model having gone viral after modeling in...
Steven Green, a Kansas City native and popular model having gone viral after modeling in Rihanna's Savage Fenty X print campaign.(Steven G. Studios)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’ve seen a new Evergy commercial or the latest Bud Light commercial starring Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, chances are you’ve seen Steven Green.

A Show-Me State native, Green, has made a big name for himself in the world of fashion and now, entertainment.

KCTV5 was able to sit down and speak with the man behind the lens and in front of the camera.

Born in Sikeston, Missouri, Green’s eye for fashion grew early on as a young child.

“Since I was a young kid, I always cared about what I wore. Not because of trends but because it was a way of expression, a way that I could tell people who I am without having to speak.” Green said.

Green, 30, has recently found success, becoming popular on social media due to his creative photos and posts. In 2020, he went viral after posing in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty print campaign for the men’s collection.

“One of the producers actually reached out to me via Instagram DM and asked if I would be interested in being a part of the men’s campaign launch. And who would say no to that?!” Green shared.

According to Green, his modeling career happened by chance. Green is not only a model but a photographer as well, owning his own photography studio — Steven G. Studios.

He said photography came first, and it has actually helped him to understand lighting, posing and creative direction.

I was flown out to LA and we made magic!

Green talking about his time working with Rihanna's Savage Fenty X

With intentions of offering his personal styling services, he began to use himself as a model on his social media platforms to market his personal brand.

He said that after a while, casting directors and producers began to notice him while looking for more brawn models.

“Since then, many other brands have started to include extended sizing and cover stories about plus-size men in fashion and the lack of diversity when it comes to us,” Green says. “The world felt it, and will continue to feel it until things change!”

It seems lots of people have taken notice, including Bud Light. Green is not only in the latest Bud Light commercial but also had the chance to meet Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

Working with Travis Kelce was a dope experience! The concept of the commercial alone was hilarious, so to share laughs and create memories with another Kansas City person of influence was great and an experience I’ll never forget. Dude is a natural!” Green said.

Green was recently seen walking the red carpet at the premiere of the Netflix docuseries Quarterback.

So, what’s next for the popular Kansas City native model you may ask?

“Just keep your eyes peeled and make sure to give ya boy a shout when you see me!”

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...

Police: ‘Could take weeks’ until charge is issued in crash that killed SMNW student

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Will Ensley died in a crash after a dump truck plowed into several cars stopped at a red light.

News

FILE — First responders indicated the crash involved two vehicles and one person was taken to a...

Eastbound US Highway 24 closed in Independence due to serious injury crash

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Officers stated just before 8 a.m. Monday that the highway was expected to be closed for at least two hours.

News

Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds

Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Melonne McBride
Sunday evening into Monday morning brought severe thunder and lightning storms throughout the area.

News

Kansas City Royals' Freddy Fermin celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home...

Yarbrough’s strong start and Fermin’s homer help Royals sweep Twins 2-1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
Fermin hit a 420-foot homer to left field in the second inning to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

The chances of severe weather impacts for the Kansas City area on July 31, 2023.

FORECAST: Weather Alert Monday, storms continue today with gusty winds likely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Greg Bennett
Temperatures only peak in the middle 80s this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible through the early evening.

News

Severe thunderstorms and lightning show sweep through the metro area leaving thousands without...

Severe thunderstorms and lightning show sweep through the metro area leaving thousands without power

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Sunday evening into Monday morning brought severe thunder and lightning storms throughout the area. At 9 p.m. it was shown that more than 60 thousand Evergy customers are without power.

News

Jackson County property owners have until 11:59 p.m. Monday night to file an appeal for their...

Deadline Monday night for Jackson Co. residents seeking to appeal property assessments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Jackson County property owners have until 11:59 p.m. Monday night to file an appeal for their assessment values.

News

Jackson County property owners have until 11:59 p.m. Monday night to file an appeal

Jackson County property owners have until 11:59 p.m. Monday night to file an appeal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Jackson County property owners have until 11:59 p.m. Monday night to file an appeal for their assessment values.

Weather Forecast

Weather Alert Monday, storms continue today with gusty winds likely

Weather Alert Monday, storms continue today with gusty winds likely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Temperatures only peak in the middle 80s this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible through the early evening.

News

The local group “Corey’s Network” hosted a vigil in Independence on Sunday in honor of unsolved...

Corey’s networks hosts vigil for unsolved homicides in KC Metro

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Poulose
The local group “Corey’s Network” hosted a vigil in Independence on Sunday in honor of unsolved homicides in the area.