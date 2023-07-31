Kansas City, Kansas, woman rescued from Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman was hospitalized after she almost drowned while swimming in Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report showed 19-year-old Yolanda Munoz-Garcia and another person were swimming at Ha Ha Tonka State Park Saturday afternoon.

Munoz-Garcia went under the water and did not resurface.

A bystander jumped into the water and pulled her to shore, according to the highway patrol.

Park rangers, deputies and other emergency crews responded to the emergency and transported Munoz-Garcia to a hospital.

