Kansas City drivers using Buck O’Neil Bridge face new closures Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Drivers who rely on the Buck O’Neil Bridge to get to and from Kansas City’s Northland, face another headache Tuesday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warns it plans to work on Interstate 70 at Beardsley Road Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Beginning at 7 a.m. crews plan to close the ramp from eastbound I-70 to Beardsley Road. The ramp is expected to reopen around 3 p.m.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews will reduce eastbound I-70 at Beardsley Road to one lane. If work goes as planned, MoDOT says the highway will reopen to full capacity by 3 p.m.

MoDOT warns drivers may experience delays in the area because of the work, even though the highway will not be completely closed.

All work on the project depends on the weather and may be canceled at anytime.

The work is part of the $220 million dollar Buck O’Neil Bridge project. The project to build a new bridge over the Missouri River began two years ago. The new bridge is expected to be completed in 2024.

