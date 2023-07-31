Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

High prices ‘disproportionately pinching’ younger Americans, data shows

30% of Gen Z, 28% of millennials have no emergency savings
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than seven in 10 younger Americans are saving less because of inflation when compared to Gen X and baby boomers, a recent Bankrate.com survey found.

Sarah Foster is a principal writer for Bankrate.com. She said this is a time for younger Americans to be very mindful of how much they are spending and to hyper analyze their budgets.

Foster said the ultimate goal for Gen Z and millennials should be to make sure they are living within their means. She added there are several advantages to being young right now, especially when it comes to retirement contributions.

“Really the best way to gain wealth and beat inflation in the long run is to make sure that you’re holding a diverse portfolio of assets, including stocks,” Foster explained. “And so, we know that even if someone were to stop investing for three years because of inflation and they’re in their mid-twenties, they’d leave almost $200,000 on the table by the time they were 70.”

Foster said don’t stop retirement contributions during inflation. The amount can be reduced, but consistent contributions is key.

She said another reason younger Americans are being hit hard is they are early in their careers and haven’t reached their peak earnings.

Foster advised them to put any raises or extra money in savings or retirement accounts.

Bankrate has 11 tips for young Americans trying to reach financial goals during high inflation, including:

  • Look for high-yield savings accounts that offer much better returns that traditional accounts
  • Automate savings to build an emergency fund
  • Wait 24 hours before any unnecessary purchases

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday,...
Chiefs: Kelce seemingly addresses training camp tussle in Twitter post
Driver falls asleep, crashes in Cass County
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
A few showers and storms were found primarily in far northern Missouri early Sunday evening.
FORECAST: Storm chances continue overnight and into Monday morning

Latest News

FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023,...
Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to have most charges dismissed before September trial
Buck O'Neil Bridge construction begins Monday.
Kansas City drivers using Buck O’Neil Bridge face new closures Tuesday
People walk outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill...
Jury poised to deliberate death penalty or life sentence for gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre
FILE - The Iron Gate Dam powerhouse and spillway are seen on the lower Klamath River near...
As work begins on the largest US dam removal project, tribes look to a future of growth
Man shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside school, MPD says