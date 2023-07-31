Aging & Style
GALLERY: A look at this weekend’s severe weather in Kansas City

Photo by KCTV5 viewer Brendan Nichols
Photo by KCTV5 viewer Brendan Nichols
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Got a camera roll full of cloud pictures and nothing to do with them? Submit them to KCTV5!

Click the “Submit a Photo” link at the top of kctv5.com or click here to send us your best images. The best photos have the chance to be featured on a newscast, online or on social media.

READ MORE: Church steeple topples as strong wind, storms blow through KC metro
To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

