FORECAST: Weather Alert Monday, storms continue today with gusty winds likely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Storm Track 5 Weather Alert morning is upon us as storms continue to funnel in from the north and west. So far, heavy, downpours and frequent lightning have been involved with the storms but the potential for severe weather to pop up is still not out of the question, especially moving toward sunrise and before lunchtime. Please take caution while commuting today, and make sure that the family is prepped for this inclement weather. If severe weather activity develops, it is more likely to have damaging wind over all other phenomena. There is a threat for hail development, but overall the wind will be the main concern. Temperatures only peak in the middle 80s this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible through the early evening.

Severe Weather Impacts (KCTV 5)

We will bring back a small isolated chance for storm activity tomorrow, but at this time severe weather activity is concentrated further north and west, far from the viewing area. This may change and if so we will be the ones to warn you first. For now, though, heat and humidity will be back as a main feature for Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat advisories are already in place for some of our southwestern counties and the opportunity for more heat advisories including the metro cannot be ruled out. Feel like temperatures tomorrow afternoon are expected between 98° and 103° with nearly the same range into Wednesday.

Pollen-Cast (KCTV 5)

There is good news to our forecast though. By the end of the work week and continuing into the weekend, temperatures begin to drop back to seasonal and then below average, accompanied by small chances for isolated shower and storm activity. The lower 80s will be common for the weekend, and so far our projected for next week as well.

