Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Eastbound US Highway 24 closed in Independence due to serious injury crash

FILE — First responders indicated the crash involved two vehicles and one person was taken to a...
FILE — First responders indicated the crash involved two vehicles and one person was taken to a hospital.(Source: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public to avoid the area of U.S. Highway 24 and Arlington Avenue due to a serious injury crash.

Officers stated just before 8 a.m. Monday that the highway was expected to be closed for at least two hours.

First responders indicated the crash involved two vehicles and one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police recommended using southbound Winner Road down to Truman Road as an alternate route.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lifelong Chiefs fan, Jessica Tangen (far left in the gray top), Riverside Missouri, passed away...
Riverside Mo woman dies while attending the Chiefs training camp
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday,...
Chiefs: Kelce seemingly addresses training camp tussle in Twitter post
A few showers and storms were found primarily in far northern Missouri early Sunday evening.
FORECAST: Storm chances continue overnight and into Monday morning
Driver falls asleep, crashes in Cass County
FILE — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash from early...
Hit-and-run under investigation by Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

The chances of severe weather impacts for the Kansas City area on July 31, 2023.
FORECAST: Weather Alert Monday, storms continue today with gusty winds likely
Steeple blown off KCK church in strong winds
KCK church topples as strong winds and storms blow through the metro leaving some without power
Severe thunderstorms and lightning show sweep through the metro area leaving thousands without...
Severe thunderstorms and lightning show sweep through the metro area leaving thousands without power
Jackson County property owners have until 11:59 p.m. Monday night to file an appeal for their...
Deadline Monday night for Jackson Co. residents seeking to appeal property assessments