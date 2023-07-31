Eastbound US Highway 24 closed in Independence due to serious injury crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public to avoid the area of U.S. Highway 24 and Arlington Avenue due to a serious injury crash.

Officers stated just before 8 a.m. Monday that the highway was expected to be closed for at least two hours.

First responders indicated the crash involved two vehicles and one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

IPD is currently investigating a serious injury crash at 24 Hwy and Arlington Ave. US 24 Hwy is closed at Arlington Ave, and is expected to remain closed for the next couple of hours. Please plan travel routes accordingly this morning. pic.twitter.com/LRorRbTtZ7 — Independence, MO Police Department (@IndepMoPolice) July 31, 2023

Police recommended using southbound Winner Road down to Truman Road as an alternate route.

