Eastbound US Highway 24 closed in Independence due to serious injury crash
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public to avoid the area of U.S. Highway 24 and Arlington Avenue due to a serious injury crash.
Officers stated just before 8 a.m. Monday that the highway was expected to be closed for at least two hours.
First responders indicated the crash involved two vehicles and one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police recommended using southbound Winner Road down to Truman Road as an alternate route.
Editor's Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
