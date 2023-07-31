Corey’s networks hosts vigil for unsolved homicides in KC Metro

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The local group “Corey’s Network” hosted a vigil in Independence on Sunday in honor of unsolved homicides in the area. According the group, there are 680 unsolved homicides around Kansas City.

The group placed 680 placards outside of Speaks Suburban Chapel in Independence – one for each of the unsolved homicides. Each placard had the victim’s name, the date they were murdered, and the reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect.

Dozens of people from the metro attended the event because they don’t want their loved one’s unsolved case to go cold.

“We have to make sure that these unsolved homicides, people know their names,” said Hana Yocom, who lost her friend Alexuas Acord to gun violence more than three years ago. “I think a lot of people don’t even know that there are all these unsolved homicides in the area until somebody brings it up.”

“Corey’s Network” wanted the community to see the sheer number of unsolved homicides in the area. They say that’s why they put 680 placards, surrounded by police caution tape, on one of the busiest roads in Independence.

“This is a way for us to visually impact our community and help people understand that we are really thinking about you,” Norris said.

Some of the signs posted in Independence go back a decade or more. The people at the vigil want the public to help make sure those cases get solved.

“Everyone in the community needs to become uncomfortable,” Norris said. “If we don’t recognize that you have to become uncomfortable before you make a change, then it’s never going to happen.”

Q39 and KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas have teamed up on fundraiser to benefit “Corey’s Network.” In honor of Mayor Q’s 39th birthday, Q39 and he teamed up on a sandwich – with all the proceeds going to “Corey’s Network.”

The sandwich is a smoked brisket and pimento grilled cheese – and will be available at both Q39 locations for the month of August.

