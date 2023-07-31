Aging & Style
California man charged with several counts of BWI after crashing boat into a house at Lake of the Ozarks

By Chris Six
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Huntington Beach, California has been charged in the crash that injured several people at Lake of the Ozarks last weekend.

According to online court records, 47-year-old Adam Ramirez is charged with two counts of BWI resulting in serious physical injury and five counts of BWI resulting in physical injury.

Ramirez was driving a boat around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened when the boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house, then overturned, throwing everyone out.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ramirez was taken to a hospital for his injuries, and troopers were able to talk to him about the crash there.

The trooper asked Ramirez if he had been drinking at the time of the crash Ramirez said yes, and when asked how much, Ramirez told the trooper, “I couldn’t tell you.”

According to the PC statement, troopers talked with other people on the boat, and they said the boat was traveling around 50 and 60 miles per hour when limited to 30, consistent with the crash scene.

According to court documents, several of the people in the boat suffered broken bones and puncture wounds as a result of the crash.

According to medical records obtained by the highway patrol, Ramirez had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.185% on the day of the crash.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

