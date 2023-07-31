After years of construction, Mizzou opens $33 million football facility
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Missouri announced the unveiling of $33 million in upgrades to the indoor football facility on Monday. The announcement comes just a month from the upcoming season opener on Aug. 31 hosting South Dakota.
The Stephens Indoor Facility was first used on Monday for the first preseason practice due to showers in Columbia and is an 86,400-square foot practice facility located just steps from Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers have used the Devin Pavilion for indoor facilities since the 1990s, but the upgrade includes a full 100-yard field and gives the team enough space to hold a full-team practice.
The upcoming season follows the opening of new facilities and a two-year contract extension of head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
