On a 3-game winning streak, Royals trade Nicky Lopez for pitcher, Taylor Hearn

Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez catches a fly ball for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers'...
Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez catches a fly ball for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers' Jonny Deluca during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 9-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Sunday, the Kansas City Royals traded infielder Nicky Lopez for left-hand pitcher, Taylor Hearn.

Hearn made his Major League debut with the Rangers in 2019. He was named Texas’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee in 2022 and was the Jim Sundberg Community Achievement Award recipient that year.

The Kansas City Royals will be Hearn’s fifth organization since he was selected by Washington in the fifth round of the 2015 Draft. He was acquired by Atlanta last Monday and has pitched in five big league games this season.

Also Read: Why Bobby Witt Jr.’s walk-off grand slam was historic

Lopez, 28, was selected by the Royals in the fifth round of the 2016 Draft.

Lopez has spent his entire professional career in the Royals organization. He made his Major League debut in 2019 and was named the Joe Burke Special Achievement Award recipient in 2021, after batting .300 (149-for-497) in 151 games.

In 2022, Lopez was the Royals Roberto Clemente Award nominee for his involvement in the Kansas City community.

