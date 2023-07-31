15-year-old charged after teenager shot in face in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with the shooting of a girl in Lenexa last week.

The Johnson County District Attorney charged the 15-year-old with aggravated battery. KCTV5 is not using his name because he is a juvenile.

Lenexa police responded to the shooting near 91st Street and Pflumm around 10 p.m. Friday.

Officers determined the 16-year-old victim was in the front passenger seat when the 15-year-old in the back seat fired a gun. The victim was hit in the face and injured. The car continued to for a short distance before it stopped and the teenager who fired the gun ran away from the scene.

A few hours after the shooting police said a parent brought the 15-year-old to the Lenexa Police Department, where officers took him into custody.

