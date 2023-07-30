Aging & Style
Single-story building fire results in partial roof collapse as KCFD investigates

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 6:57 p.m., Kansas City fire department crews responded to a building fire at the 5300 block of Prospect Avenue.

Once arrived, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire showing from a single-story commercial structure and immediately planned an interior attack.

Once the fire was all clear, firefighters began a search for any possible victims. The searches came back all clear.

The single-story building suffered a partial collapse of a flat roof during the interior attack. An evacuation was ordered from the structure at 7:25 p.m. No injuries to KCFD personnel or civilians were reported.

Also Read: KCFD investigates a rollover crash after 4 people were extricated

The fire was placed under control by 7:29pm.

The crews are currently in salvage and overhaul operations at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and KCFD says it is under investigation.

