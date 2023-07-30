Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Ottawa man killed in Franklin County shooting

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Friday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:44 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of John Brown Road. That location is in Princeton, Kansas.

When they arrived, a man later identified as 42-year-old Nathan Boggs, was located with an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were administered but Boggs, an Ottawa resident, was declared dead at the scene.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said an active investigation is underway with assistance from the Ottawa Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information that would help the investigation is asked to contact the Franklin County Emergency Communications Center at 785-242-3800.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday,...
Chiefs: Kelce seemingly addresses training camp tussle in Twitter post
A 15-year-old male is in custody in Johnson County, Kansas, after a 16-year-old girl was shot...
Juvenile girl shot in face in Lenexa; teen in custody
Bobby Witt Jr., of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with Kyle Isbel after his walk-off grand...
Why Bobby Witt Jr.’s walk-off grand slam was historic
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Kansas City's severe weather risk Saturday, July 29, 2023.
FORECAST: Multiple chances for showers and storms Saturday as heat wave continues

Latest News

Investigation underway after wrong-way crash leaves 4 with critical injuries
Fire truck sirens generic
Single-story building fire results in partial roof collapse as KCFD investigates
Quiet weather continues through the rest of the evening as temperatures fall into the upper 60s...
FORECAST: A few showers and storms could return Sunday midday/early afternoon
Early Saturday evening, the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a rollover crash near...
KCFD investigates a rollover crash after 4 people were extricated