Ottawa man killed in Franklin County shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Friday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:44 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of John Brown Road. That location is in Princeton, Kansas.

When they arrived, a man later identified as 42-year-old Nathan Boggs, was located with an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were administered but Boggs, an Ottawa resident, was declared dead at the scene.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said an active investigation is underway with assistance from the Ottawa Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information that would help the investigation is asked to contact the Franklin County Emergency Communications Center at 785-242-3800.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.