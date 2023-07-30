Aging & Style
KCFD investigates a rollover crash after 4 people were extricated

Early Sunday evening, the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a rollover crash near Swope Memorial Drive and Gregory Boulevard.
Early Sunday evening, the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a rollover crash near Swope Memorial Drive and Gregory Boulevard.(MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Sunday evening, the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a rollover crash near Swope Memorial Drive and Gregory Boulevard.

Once KCFD arrived on scene, they quickly performed a vehicle extrication of four people, including one minor.

All four were taken to a local hospital with two in serious condition and one with critical injuries.

KCFD is investigating the cause of the accident.

